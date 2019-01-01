Nigeria's Ogonna Chukwudi joins Swedish rivals Djurgarden from Kristianstad

The Nigeria international has seen out her contract with Kristianstad, and moves to Swedish rivals in Stockholm

Ogonna Chukwudi has confirmed her exit from Swedish Damallsvenskan side Kristianstad and confirmed she has subsequently signed a one-year deal with rivals Djurgarden.

The 30-year-old teamed up with Kristianstad in January 2017 from KIF Örebro after enjoying an exciting three-year sojourn at Behrn Arena, where she scored 15 goals in 61 games.

The former Umea midfielder has 42 appearances, scoring seven goals in her two-year stay at Vilans IP stadium and the Super Falcons midfielder confirmed her transfer move to Stockholms Olympiastadion ahead of the new Swedish top-flight 2018-19 season.

"I have left Kristianstad because my contract with the club was over," Chukwudi told Goal.

"I had a wonderful time at the club but I have resolved leave the team, at least move to a new environment for a fresh challenge in Sweden.

"Well, I am grateful to Kristianstad and wish them good luck next season, For me, I have decided to sign for Djurgarden for a season.

Article continues below

"I have really liked the idea of moving to the capital [Stockholm] and it's a dream come true. I cannot wait to meet my new teammates and also looking forward to the new challenge."

Chukwudi last featured for Kristianstad in October 2018, and helped the Stockholm based side finish fourth in the Damallsvenkan log with 39 points.

Her new side, Djurgarden ended in the eighth spot, with 27 points - three above the relegation places - and they begin their new season away at champions Pitea on April 14.