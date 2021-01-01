Nigeria's Leke James opens goal account in Saudi Arabia with Al Quadisiya double

The Nigerian forward ended the wait for his first goal in the Saudi Pro League on his sixth appearance on Wednesday

Leke James broke his Saudi Pro League goal duck with a brace in Al Quadisiya's 3-3 draw with bottom-placed Al-Ain on Wednesday.

The former Molde striker found the back of the net in each half of the game, but his efforts were not enough to give the hosts maximum points at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium.

Six minutes after Al Quadisiya found themselves behind, James scored the equaliser in the 37th minute as both teams went in level at the break.

The 28-year-old rose to the challenge again after the hosts found themselves behind through Getterson's strike from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

James was played through on goal by his compatriot Stanley Ohawuchi and he put them level again in the 76th minute with his second goal of the day.

His equaliser did not last for long as Niger's Amadou Moutari fired Al-Ain ahead for the third time, three minutes later.

Al Quadisiya were poised to concede their seventh league loss of the season until Madagascar forward Charles Andriamatsinoro rescued a point for Yousef Al Mannai's side with his stoppage-time leveller.

Wednesday’s result was Al Quadisiya’s second straight draw in the Saudi top-flight following their 1-1 draw with Odion Ighalo’s Al Shabab last Friday.

Andriamatsinoro is the club’s highest-scoring player this campaign with seven goals from 23 league outings, followed by Nigeria’s Ohawuchi who has four goals to his name after 22 appearances.

Article continues below

Before leaving Norwegian giants Molde as a free agent in December, James scored 15 goals across all competitions, including 13 goals in 22 Eliteserien matches during the 2020 season.

Next up for Al Quadisiya is a King's Cup fixture against league rivals Al Taawon on March 15 before a league trip to Al Hilal five days later with the aspirations of grabbing their first league in five matches.

The last time Yousef Al Mannai's side tasted victory was on February 18 when they defeated Al Nassr 1-0. They are sixth in the Saudi Pro League table with 31 points from 23 matches.