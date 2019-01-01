Nigeria's Ajayi makes West Brom debut against former club Rotherham United

The Super Eagles international returned to action at the New York Stadium as the Baggies forced the Millers to a stalemate

Semi Ajayi made his maiden appearance for West Bromwich Albion in their 1-1 draw against United in a pre-season friendly game on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old midfielder completed his move to the Hawthorns, signing a four-year contract with the side.

The international was handed a starting role against his former club but endured a difficult debut appearance on his return to the New York Stadium.

Ajayi’s late challenge on Freddie Ladapo led to a penalty and the Anglo-Nigerian calmly slotted home his effort to give Paul Warne’s men the lead.

Substitute Dara O'Shea rescued the day for Slaven Bilic’s side after heading home Filip Krovinovic’s cross for the equalising goal.

Ajayi will hope to put the uninspiring performance behind him when take on Bournemouth in another pre-season friendly game on Friday.

The Baggies will open their 2019/20 English Championship campaign against at the City Ground on Saturday, August 3.