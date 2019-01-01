Nigeria were lucky to defeat Egypt, reveals William Troost-Ekong

Gernot Rohr's men sealed an important win in Asaba to boost their preparation for the Afcon finals slated for Egypt

William Troost-Ekong has revealed that the Super Eagles were lucky to defeat 1-0 in Tuesday's international friendly.

The Super Eagles edged their visitors at the Stephen Keshi Stadium thanks to Paul Onuachu's effort in the first minute of the game.

Due to Ahmed Musa's absence, Troost-Ekong wore the captain's armband on Tuesday evening and was solid in the Super Eagles' defence with vital tackles to keep Javier Aguirre's men at bay.

The defeat was 's first loss under the Mexican manager since his appointment in August.

Remember the name, Paul ONUACHU! What a goal pic.twitter.com/lnqg76QdO8 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) March 26, 2019

However, the defender believes they were at an advantage to have scored first and also admitted that the pitch was bad for both teams.

"Egypt are a great side, we were lucky to have scored a goal in the first minute,” Troost-Ekong told the media.

“The pitch was bad for us and for them but we were able to score an early goal and the new players played very well.”