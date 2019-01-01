Brazil v Nigeria

Nigeria vs Brazil: Aribo, Troost-Ekong, Ndidi and other Super Eagles stars react to Brazil draw

Comments()
Getty
The West Africans played out a draw against the five-time world champions and some stars have reacted to the result

Nigeria players Joe Aribo, William Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho, Shehu Abdullahi have expressed their feelings on their 1-1 draw against Brazil on Sunday.

Gernot Rohr’s men held the South Americans to a shock draw in an international friendly in Singapore, with Rangers midfielder Aribo scoring for the West Africans before Casemiro levelled for the Selecao.

Udinese defender Troost-Ekong, who captained the team in the encounter, has led his other teammates to react to the famous draw.

Editors' Picks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Great team spirit boys we are @ng_supereagles🇳🇬🦅 🤞

A post shared by Simon daddy moses (@m_simon27) on

Close