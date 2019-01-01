Nigeria U17 vs Netherlands U17: When is the World Cup tie and how can I watch?
Comments()
Getty
Nigeria continue their bid for a sixth U17 World Cup title when they lock horns with the Netherlands in the Round of 16.
Despite losing their last Group B game to Australia, the Golden Eaglets finished as group winners and have been pooled against the Europeans.
Paraguay or Argentina await the winner of this cracker in the quarter-final.
WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?
The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 00:00 am (West African Time) on Wednesday, November 6. Gates open in the evening and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.
WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?
|Date
|Time
|Time (local)
|Match
|Channel
|6/11/19
|23:00 pm GMT
|00:00 am
|Nigeria U17 vs Netherlands U17
|SuperSport 9
WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?
Estadio Olimpico, Goiania
HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?
Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.