'Nigerian stadiums are not for football' - Fans react after Zimbabwe hold Super Eagles
Nigeria battled against Zimbabwe to a 0-0 draw in difficult, wet conditions in a friendly match in Asaba.
The state of the pitch left fans concerned about the standard of football stadiums in the country.
During Saturday's build-up game ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Gernot Rohr's men struggled to find the back of the net as the rain caused problems on the pitch.
The draw against the Warriors left fans frustrated and they have shared their frank assessment of the Stephen Keshi Stadium which has been the home ground of the national team since November 2018.
Lets be candid— Otunba Bussie (@Iam_bussiepr) June 8, 2019
Nigerian stadiums are not built for football.
Mainly for Apc or Pdp campaigns #NGAZIM
Best way to enjoy the game is just muting the TV#NGAZIM pic.twitter.com/bg9DkIE6sN— Azeez Ishola (@zeezish_) June 8, 2019
I strongly believe we can watch African matches without live commentaries.— Benny (@BenUgbana) June 8, 2019
They end up making the games more boring than expected.#NGAZIM pic.twitter.com/vO2bDdQiXP
Best way to watch this game is to mute your TV. #NGAZIM pic.twitter.com/iFfTO1JR5j— Abidemi Adesokan (@Abi_demi) June 8, 2019
Big confidence boost for the #Zimbabwe Brave Warriors ahead #Afcon2019— Oboirien Rasaq (@raskytwitty) June 8, 2019
0⃣-0⃣#Nigeria 🆚 #Zimbabwe#NGAZIM
Zimbabwe is definitely a team to watch out for. Decent outing today #NGAZIM— Femi Salawu (@TraQman) June 8, 2019
I will not judge the Super Eagles based on this friendly tonight...The weather conditions didn't help too..— omodia okhueleigbe (@omodia4real) June 8, 2019
Arguably one of the worst pitch that the super eagles has ever played on. I don’t blame you for this tweet. I blame NFA chairman who always takes a National games to his home state.— bill polorski (@halafbi) June 8, 2019
It is such a waste of opportunity to continue to play the Super Eagles games in Asaba. Poor pitch,terrible atmosphere & difficult to find plane seats at short notice. Hard find one positive in playing there for players, sponsors, media & TV viewers.— Babanla (@biolakazeem) June 8, 2019
Samuel chukwueze is on the plane to Egypt. Boy is a baller.#NGAZIM— Ogbuefi Okafor🇳🇬 (@MistaChika) June 8, 2019
I just pray our players doesn't pick up injuries from this pitch... This one that looks like vegetable farm...#NGAZIM— Jeffery Wilson🇳🇬✈🇨🇦 (@wilsonjeffery72) June 8, 2019
The commentator said Mikel turned 'lugubriously' 😂#NGAZIM— Judano (@DefaultJude) June 8, 2019
Truly our stadium aint for Football match, it was built for APC and PDP campaign #NGAZIM— diplomatic historian (@martinschido) June 8, 2019
Me watching the game like 😒😒😒 #NGAZIM pic.twitter.com/WH1cJIVIXP— iam_onos (@Onos_Worldd) June 8, 2019
Nigerian commentators: and the Zimbabweans looking for a looking but they couldn't find the look....— DRE (@Justdre213) June 8, 2019
Nigerian commentary can make u lose interest in football #NGAZIM
Did they invite iheanacho as a player or a coaching staff.— memegod (@Yanbaba11) June 8, 2019
I say make i ask.#Kelechi14#NGAZIM pic.twitter.com/ylrP0HONXp
I think its high time the likes of Jon Champion,Peter Dury and Martin Tyler open an academy for intending commentators, #NGAZIM— Romeo (@Bankyfranco) June 8, 2019
Me when the commentator of #NGAZIM still hasn't said "really, the best form of attack is defense" in the last 180seconds pic.twitter.com/mWiZcqVVys— Vlad; The impaler☠️ (@Ade_B_Ayo) June 8, 2019
Someone said this game is trash that the Asaba pitch should've just been used by Immigration for another recruitment #NGA #NGAZIM pic.twitter.com/kHppSt2RUv— The Hénry Nevoír (@Hxnry_Nevoir) June 8, 2019
#NGAZIM Iheanacho's fall from grace should serve as a lesson for up coming stars that football is not just a hobby but a profession and professionalism can determine the success of a player.— ADE-ADE (@ade_adeayo) June 8, 2019