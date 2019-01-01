Nigeria soar in latest Fifa World Rankings

Back-to-back wins in their 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho moved the three-time African champions four places up

have moved to 31st position in the latest Fifa World Rankings for November.

The Super Eagles, who dropped a place in October, recovered from the slip after they started their qualifying campaign for the 2021 with victories against Benin and Lesotho, on November 13 and 17 respectively.

Gernot Rohr’s side rallied from a goal deficit to defeat their West African neighbours 2-1 in Uyo then they travelled to Maseru to beat the Crocodiles 4-2 in their second Group L game.

Nigeria gathered 1493 points this month and they are ranked as the third-best footballing nation in Africa behind and who occupy first and second place respectively.

2019 Afcon champions are fourth while , , , , Mali and DR Congo complete the top 10 teams on the continent.

The next Fifa rankings will be released on December 19.