Nigeria prospect Dessers named Dutch Eredivisie Player of the Month

The 24-year-old who admitted talks with the Super Eagles over his international future scored six goals in the Dutch top-flight last month

Heracles' Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers has won the Dutch Eredivisie Player of the Month award for November.

Dessers who is the leading top scorer in the with 11 goals, scored six goals in four league outings in the month under review.

The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick against VVV Venlo on November 9 and gave Heracles a consolation goal in their 4-1 defeat to on November 23.

Seven days later, he grabbed a brace that helped the Polman Stadion outfit romped to a 4-0 win over ADO Den Haag.

Dessers is enjoyed a fine start to life in the city of Almelo since his arrival from Utrecht in July and has been directly involved in 16 goals in the league, including five assists.

Born in to a Nigerian mother, the 24-year-old is eligible to play for the Super Eagles at the international level and has disclosed on-going talks with the Football Federation over switching his allegiance to the African nation.

“There’s already been contact with the NFF. After the match against ADO Den Haag (last Saturday), an official from Nigeria sent me a message that I was doing well,” Dessers told Sporza.

“But it’s not going to be easy for me there either – there are over 300m Nigerians worldwide.

“I have never been to Nigeria because of the political situation there. It was slightly better last year so I’ll be twice as happy if I can get an invite, even if it’s a friendly against Madagascar or Mauritius.”