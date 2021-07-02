‘They need to show their abilities’ – Nigeria legends Shorunmu & Lawal back NPFL stars to stun Mexico

The home-based players will be looking to make a statement when they battle the defending Concacaf Gold Cup champions in Los Angeles

Former Nigeria internationals Ike Shorunmu and Garba Lawal have advised the Super Eagles to believe in themselves and give their best against Mexico on Sunday.

The Super Eagles squad is dominated by players from the Nigeria Professional Football League due to the unavailability Gernot Rohr’s regular squad of players, who are preparing for their clubs' pre-season.

Nevertheless, NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen said he has chosen the best legs in the Nigeria top-flight and they are ready to help the West African country secure their first win against Mexico.

Their last five meetings have ended in three draws and two wins for the North American giants.

Ahead of the friendly fixture at the Los Angeles Coliseum, former goalkeeper Shorunmu encouraged the NPFL players to display their abilities and prove themselves in front of a wider audience.

“One thing I want us to do is that we should believe in our own,” Shorunmu told Goal.

“I'm sure the players will not want to disappoint themselves if we show belief in them. The game is an opportunity for them to show their abilities because people have been clamouring for our home-based professionals. I hope they will give their best.

Lawal in a separate interview with Goal, maintained a similar opinion a the former Besiktas goalkeeper.

The 47-year-old stressed how self-belief can inspire the NPFL stars to stun Gerardo Martino’s side in their last preparatory game before the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup later this month.

"Football is all about chance if they can do it if they feel like doing it,” Lawal said.

“They want to play for the Super Eagles and they are in the national team now, so it is left for them to show their abilities and talents so people can believe in them too.

“I have belief in our local players, I have so much belief that they can deliver too, so they need to go out there and get the result.”

Aside from the 22 NPFL players in the Super Eagles squad, a late invitation was handed to CF Montreal striker Ibrahim Sunusi.

Sunusi was the top scorer in the Nigeria top-flight two years ago with 10 goals in 22 matches, and he has made six appearances in the Major League Soccer so far this season.