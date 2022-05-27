Nigeria international Dessers reveals discussion with Feyenoord regarding future

The Super Eagle has had an impressive season with the Dutch side that went on to reach the final of the Uefa Conference League

Feyenoord striker Cyriel Dessers has hinted he may stay at the Eredivisie club beyond this season.

The Nigeria international has been playing for the Club of the People on loan from KRC Genk.

He managed to score 10 goals en route to the Europa Conference League final, where they lost by a solitary goal to AS Roma, and managed to find the back of the net nine times and provided two assists in the Netherlands' domestic league.

Genk are asking for four million euros for Dessers which is quite a huge amount for Feyenoord.

The 27-year-old has revealed he had discussions with Feyenoord Technical Director Frank Arnesen and shared what he was told.

"'We will talk further in the coming days, but it will be by phone,' that's exactly what he [Arnesen] said," Dessers stated as quoted by NU.

"I will travel straight to the United States to play with Nigeria [in an international friendly against Mexico]."

The Super Eagles striker also commented on the Conference League final loss to the Italian outfit.

He hailed the Yellow and Reds defence, especially former Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling who won the man of the match award.

"They are ruthless. Even if the ball is not close, they come with elbows, scratch, and pull. Everything is allowed," Dessers continued.

"I was always against three defenders and if I won one game, then the next was already there. They were also all a lot bigger. Chris Smalling has not become man of the match for nothing. He especially made it very difficult for me [on Wednesday]."

Roma had limited chances on goal as opposed to Feyenoord, but it was the Italians who carried the day courtesy of Nicolo Zaniolo's strike.

"They get through it once and then it's right on target. The way it happens may hurt extra," Dessers concluded.

"Perhaps that is the difference between the current Feyenoord and the AS Roma of Jose Mourinho at the moment."