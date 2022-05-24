Nigeria’s Bassey could leave Rangers if they get ‘monstrous bid’ – McLeish

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes Rangers could listen to offers for defender Calvin Bassey if they receive a “monstrous bid” in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international, who joined the Gers in the summer of 2020 after signing a pre-contract, has been one of the key players for the Giovanni van Bronckhorst-led team as they reached the final of the Europa League.

His performance in the final which they lost 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in extra-time against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 18, caught the eyes of many European clubs, who have been linked with a move for the player.

According to the 63-year-old McLeish, Bassey’s display deserves to warrant transfer interest from several quarters but maintained the Gers could do business if they get good money to get a replacement.

“There do seem to be a lot of rumours. If there’s another incredible bid from down south, it’s difficult to stop that,” McLeish said as quoted by Football Insider.

“He’s becoming a sought-after component and rightly so with his performance levels. So much so there’s interest outside of Rangers who would obviously like to have him in their team. That country just happens to be over the border in England.

“They will also be aware that if someone comes in with a monstrous bid for him, it can help them recruit more players. Obviously, they would need to fill the void that he leaves and he’s proven to be a very versatile player.”

In the current campaign, Bassey has managed 29 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

Bassey joined Leicester City at the age of 15 after a successful trial and progressed through the club's youth ranks, with regular appearances for the clubs' U18 and U23 sides.

Article continues below

After joining Rangers, he made his professional debut in a top-flight match against St Mirren as a substitute in a 3-0 win.

In 2021, Bassey committed his international future to Nigeria when he accepted a call-up for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and he debuted for the Super Eagles in a 0-0 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification draw against Ghana on March 25, 2022.