Nigeria '70 per cent ready' for Afcon after Egypt win – Gernot Rohr

The Super Eagles intensified preparation for the continental tournament in Egypt with a vital win in front of home fans on Tuesday

Following ’s 1-0 win over in Tuesday’s friendly encounter, Gernot Rohr reflects that his team is '70 per cent' ready for the 2019 finals.

Paul Onuachu’s first minute strike separated both teams in Asaba as the Super Eagles recorded their second straight win after a 3-1 win over Seychelles in their final qualifying match on Friday.

The three-time champions are set to return to the continental stage after missing the last two editions and the victory over the Pharaohs, host of the competition, sums up a great match for the west Africans.

However, Rohr has also called for more improvement ahead of the commencement of the Afcon finals on June 21.

“The match was a great match for us and when you play a great team like which for me are one of the favourites for the Afcon and win it is good,” Rohr told the media.

“All the time we must improve but let us enjoy this wonderful moment.

“We scored a wonderful goal. Tomorrow, we will analyse this game and go back to work on the team we have to make them better. I think the team is 70% ready but I like the number 69.

“We decided to make a fast start. It was a planned goal from the kickoff. We have a tall striker from (Onuachu), he did very well but he has to improve still.

“We made five changes with two local players making their debut. It will be good for them and their career.

“What was interesting for me also in Asaba was that we had three wonderful victories. First, we beat Seychelles they the U23 team also trounced Libya and now we beat Egypt. So it was a good week for us.”

In preparation for the biennial tournament, Nigeria are expected to play two more friendly matches in the next Fifa window scheduled for June 3 to 11.