Nice vs PSG: Lineups and LIVE updates

Two consecutive Ligue 1 defeats have dented PSG's confidence.

Christophe Galtier's days as Paris Saint-Germain coach seem to be numbered as they face the prospect of their third consecutive Ligue 1 - something which hasn't happened in 16 years - following their humbling home defeats to Rennes and Lyon.

Lens' 2-1 win over Strasbourg last night pulled them within three points of PSG, albeit having played one game more. Les Parisiens' disastrous run of form, which has seen them lose six of the last 10 games, has blown the title race wide open, with Marseille having a chance to close the gap to within three points, too.

On the other hand, Nice are not in great form either. Having drawn their last four league games, with the most recent one coming against bottom-placed Angers, their chances of securing a European spot look bleaker and bleaker. However, Nice coach Didier Digard will fancy a win in front of home support as they hope to add more insult to PSG's injury.

Nice vs PSG confirmed lineups

Nice XI (4-3-3): Schmeichel; Bard, Dante, Todibo, Mendy; Boudaoui, Ndayishimiye, Ramsey; Thuram, Moffi, Pépé

PSG XI (3-4-1-2): Donnarumma; Danilo Pereira, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos; Hakimi, Sanches, Vitinha, Mendes; Soler; Messi, Mbappé

Nice vs PSG LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

PSG will host Lens in a potential title-decider as the top two sides in Ligue 1 will lock horns at Parc des Princes next Saturday, 15th April. They will then visit Angers exactly a week later.