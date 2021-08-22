Nice president Rivere blames Marseille players for ugly fight

The controversial claim came after the match was called off amid violent scenes

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere has accused Marseille players of instigating the ugly fight that involved fans on Sunday and ultimately led to an early final whistle, even though home supporters had thrown objects at their opponents throughout the evening.

Rivere said Marseille players responded too forcefully after team-mate Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle near the corner flag. He also claimed members of Marseille's travelling party "hit our players".

The game was called off when Marseille refused to come out of the dressing room at the Allianz Riviera over concern for their safety.

What has been said?

"What catalysed things was the reaction of two Marseille players (Alvaro Gonzalez and Matteo Guendouzi) who met the fans," said Rivere to RMC.

"It is disappointing that it ends like this. Things are quite clear. ... Marseille's security should not have come onto the pitch and hit our players.

“I don’t really understand why Marseille didn’t restart.”

Injuries sustained by Marseille players

Matteo Guendouzi and Luan Peres were among the players with visible marks on their necks left by Nice fans.

Payet, meanwhile, was pictured with a mark on his back, presumably from being hit by the bottle.

Matteo Guendouzi & Luan Peres with strangle marks on their necks. (RMC) pic.twitter.com/oDvvspK5OB — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 22, 2021

What was the result of the match?

Nice will be awarded a 3-0 win, according to Ligue 1 rules.

However, Marseille are sure to protest that decision in the coming week.

