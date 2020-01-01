Niang reiterates commitment to Rennes amid Marseille link

The Senegal international has stated he is fully focused on contributing to the success of the Red and Blacks

Mbaye Niang has reiterated his commitment to amid reports linking him to rival club this summer.

The forward delivered impressive performances for the Roazhon Park outfit in his debut campaign for the club, scoring 10 goals, amid other dazzling performances.

His efforts helped Julien Stephan’s men finished third in behind Marseille and champions .

More teams

The forward was, subsequently, linked to a number of clubs including the Olympians and revealed his desire to leave Roazhon Park.

Niang has only featured once in the 2020-21 campaign for the Red and Blacks and was left out of Rennes' friendly against on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has insisted he has a good relationship with the Roazhon Park outfit authority and looks forward to giving his best for the club while still with them.

"I had no desire to speak again. I ask the people who speak in my place to stop doing it,” Niang posted on Instagram.

“Contrary to what can be read and said, I have good relations with the people from Stade Rennais FC, whether it is the staff, the players or the management.

“I don't know how the transfer window will end, but today, I am at the club and remain focused on the work that is asked of me.”

The Rennes manager also explained the reason behind his sparing use of the international, revealing it is due to team tactics.

"If I made him start, it is because I had reasons, it was not the case against , it is also that I had reasons,” Stephan said.

“So, there is significant competition with players in the league, we must accept it, in any case I am delighted to have three strikers at my disposal."

Niang has played for , and before teaming up with the Roazhon Park outfit last summer.

Article continues below

The forward played a significant role for Senegal as they finished as runner-up in the 2019 in .

The Basse-Seine Les Mureaux academy graduate will be expected to lead Senegal’s attack in their Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.