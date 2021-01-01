N'Guessan and Feudjio handed new Tenerife contracts

The Cote d'Ivoire and Cameroon internationals have sealed contract extensions to remain with the Spanish Primera Iberdrola side

Ange N'Guessan and Raissa Feudjio have completed two-year contract extensions with Spanish Primera Iberdrola side Tenerife.

Cote d'Ivoire's N'Guessan joined from Barcelona in 2017, while Cameroon star Feudjio arrived from Finnish top-flight outfit Aland United in January 2019.

N'Guessan scored eight goals along with several assists in 72 games for the Spanish side, while Feudjio had made 23 appearances since January 2019, including five outings this season.

⚽️💙🚨 |CLUB| Ange Koko y Raissa Feudjio, ¡renovadas!



✍️ Las internacionales por Costa de Marfil y Camerún renuevan su compromiso hasta 2023. ¡Allez guerreras!



👉 https://t.co/Lt217kQbk5#UDGTenerife #Somosfamilia pic.twitter.com/yKHGmBBE81 — UDG Tenerife Egatesa (@UDGTenerife) February 18, 2021

The latest news means the African duo has penned new two-year contracts with for the Blue and Whites, indicating their futures at the club are not yet over as the team eyes a good finish this term.

“When the club offered me to renew I did not think about it, I accepted without hesitation because I like this project, which does not stop growing and I like living on the island," N'Guessan told the club website.

"The people are very friendly and support us a lot, I hope we can celebrate more successes."

On the part of Feudjio, the midfielder confirmed: "I am very happy to be part of this great team.

"Since I arrived in 2018 I have felt very supported, I thank all the employees, directors and colleagues for their help in adapting to the Island.

Article continues below

"I am happy here and I wish to succeed with the warriors."

Before moving to Tenerife, the 25-year-old played for Turkey's Trabzon Idmanocagi, Finland's Merilappi United and Aland United.

At the international stage, she represented Cameroon at the London 2012 Summer Olympics, four Africa Women's Cups of Nations and the Canada 2015 and France 2019 Women's World Cups.