Ngadeu-Ngadjui scores, Okumu unused sub as KAA Gent beat KV Mechelen

The Cameroon star scored the Buffalos’ first goal to seal their victory over the visiting side at Ghelamco Arena

Cameroon international Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui scored his first goal for KAA Gent in the Belgian Pro League this campaign as they defeated KV Mechelen 2-0 on Sunday.

The 30-year-old centre-back, who has featured in the opening three matches, powered home in the 28th minute after meeting a cross from a corner-kick before Nurio Fortuna made it 2-0 in the 92nd minute to hand the Buffaloes maximum points at Ghelamco Arena.

The game saw Kenya international Joseph Okumu, who scored in midweek as Gent secured a 1-0 win against Rigas FC 1-0 to progress to the Europa Conference League play-off round, dropped to the bench and did not play any part.

It is the home team who started the game at a pulsating pace and they almost took the lead in the fourth minute when Netherlands forward Tarik Tissoudali dribbled past the entire Mechelen defence but goalkeeper Gaetan Coucke came quickly off his line to stop the danger.

In the 11th minute, Mechelen responded with an attack of their own as Geoffrey Hairemans initiated a move from the centre of the park, and then released a long ball towards Jordi Vanlerberghe but Gent goalkeeper Sinan Bolat reacted quickly to kick it out for a fruitless corner.

Gent took the lead against the run of play after a corner-kick delivered by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe was met at the far post by the Cameroon defender, who turned to hit the ball into the roof of the net.

Tissoudali should have doubled Gent’s lead on the stroke of half-time but a quick response by defender Coucke prevented the striker from pulling the trigger with the keeper off his line.

After the resumption, Mechelen moved to make a double substitution, Ferdy Druij and Gustav Engvall coming out for Hugo Cuypers and Samuel Gouet, and the change rejuvenated the side who had struggled to attack their opponents.

In the 66th minute, Vanlerberghe once again came close to levelling the scores for the visiting side but his effort from his right foot was gathered by Bolat.



Gent later pulled off Odjidja-Ofoe and Vadis for Hjulsager and Andrew while Storm and Nikola also came out for Mechelen as they were replaced by Kaya and Onur.

With five minutes added before the final whistle, Fortuna took advantage of a defensive blunder by Mechelen to score the second goal and give Gent a second straight win in the top-tier.

The win pushed Gent to the top of the 18-team table with 10 points from five matches while Mechelen remained in position 15 with three points from five matches.

KAA Gent: Bolat, Sinan, Godeau, Bruno, Hanche-Olsen, Andreas, Ngadeu, Michael, Odjidja, Vadis, de Sart, Julien, Fortuna, Nurio, Castro-Montes, Alessio, Kums, Sven, Bruno, Gianni, Tissoudali, and Tarik.

Subs: Roef, Davy, Depoitre, Laurent, Okumu, Joseph, Operi, Christopher, Chakvetadze, Giorgi, Malede, Yonas, Oladoye, and Adewale.

KV Mechelen: Swers, Iebe, Coucke, Gaetan, Bateau, Sheldon, Walsh, Sandy, Hairemans, Geoffry, Druijf, Ferdy, Storm, Nikola, Schoofs, Rob, Engvall, Gustav, Vanlerberghe, Jordi, Souza, and Vinicius.

Subs: van Hecke, Jannes, Kaya, Onur, Cuypers, Hugo, Thoelen, Yannick, Oum Gouet, Samuel, Peyre, Thibault, Shved, and Marya.