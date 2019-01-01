'Neymar was not an injury risk' - Tite defends decision to play PSG star after latest setback

The forward risks yet another fitness concern after coming off in the first half of his nation's stalemate in Singapore

coach Tite is adamant Neymar had shown no sign of injury before Sunday's 1-1 friendly draw with , in which the forward was withdrawn after 12 minutes due to leg discomfort.

Neymar was named in Brazil's starting XI for the friendly in Singapore but appeared to reach for the back of his left leg as he made an early exit.

He was then seen in conversation with a member of Brazil's staff on the bench, though Neymar did not look to be in significant pain.

must now hope that their star forward, recently reconciled with the team following a lengthy summer stand-off over his possible return, does not face another spell on the sidelines.

The champions face two matches against over the next month as well as domestic commitments.

Given the injury problems the forward has sustained in the last two years, Tite was asked after the game if he had taken a risk by playing him.

Tite was unequivocal in his response, insisting the Paris Saint-Germain star would not have played had there been any doubt over his fitness.

"No, not at all," Tite replied when asked if Neymar was at risk before the game.

"It would be irresponsible and incompetent of me [to play him if he was a doubt]. I would have to receive the complaints of the coach and the president of PSG if that happened."

With the international break now over for Brazil, Neymar will return to PSG, who are next in action against Nice on Friday.

Injury also ruled the forward out of PSG's Champions League elimination against at the start of 2019, as well as the entirety of Brazil's Copa America win.