Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar displayed his admiration for Vinicius Junior by sporting a t-shirt of his Brazil team-mate.

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar posted an photo from his Instagram account of himself wearing a shirt that had images of the Real Madrid winger on it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has been a vocal supporter of his Brazil co-star in recent months. Vinicius Junior was the victim of racist comments and chants earlier this season because of his goal celebrations, with his international teammate telling him to "Dribble, dance and be you".

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? After missing out on his side's Champions League clash in midweek, Neymar will be back in the team with PSG when they take on Lorient in Ligue 1 this weekend.