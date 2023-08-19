WATCH: Neymar flown to Saudi Arabia from Paris on PRIVATE Boeing 747 plane to complete £77m Al-Hilal transfer from PSG

- Neymar lands in Riyadh
- Saudi prince lends Boeing 747 for trip
- Fans pack airport to greet star
WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian made the trip from Paris in a Boeing 747 lent to him by Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal. Touching down in the Saudi capital, Neymar was greeted by a delegation from his new club and stopped for photos and autographs with fans.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar will complete a £77 million ($98m) transfer, signing a two-year contract reported to be worth £2.5m ($3.1m) per week. He will be joined at his new club by Aleksandr Mitrovic who will undergo a medical after Fulham agreed a fee of £46m ($58m) for the 28-year-old Serbian.
WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Neymar and Mitrovic will be hoping to fire Saudi's most decorated club back to the top after a disappointing third-place finish last season.