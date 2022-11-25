Neymar ruled out of Brazil's World Cup clash against Switzerland - but his tournament isn't over

Brazil star Neymar is unlikely to feature for the remainder of the group stage of the World Cup but could still play a part in the tournament.

Neymar suffered injury in Serbia clash

Brazil star spotted with swollen ankle

Could still feature at World Cup in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil star was left in tears on the bench after he sustained an ankle injury towards the end of the Selecao's 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday. The attacker had tests on the injury on Friday and it was confirmed he will not feature against Switzerland on Monday, but sources close to the player have told GOAL that he is optimistic that his tournament is not over.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the Paris Saint-Germain attacker will not feature against Switzerland, there is a slight chance he will be included on the bench for the match against Cameroon on December 2. If Brazil make it through the the knockout phase, the 30-year-old will likely be back in contention for a place in the starting XI.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, Brazil and Juventus right-back Danilo is also unlikely to play in the remainder of the group stage, meaning either Eder Militao or Dani Alves will take his place in defence.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Tite's team are top of Group G after one match and will try to hold onto pole-position on Monday when they take on Switzerland.