Will Neymar return to Barcelona after all? Saudi Arabian club ready offer to sign PSG star and loan him to Camp Nou giants

Neymar could still end up at Barcelona this summer as a Saudi Arabian club want to sign the Brazilian and loan him to the Catalan giants.

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar has reportedly communicated to Paris Saint-Germain his intention of leaving the club this summer as the player eyes a return to Camp Nou. But given Barcelona's financial situation, they might not be able to afford the Brazilian's services.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Sport, a Saudi Arabian club could play an important role in sending Neymar to Barcelona. They are plotting a move to sign him from PSG this summer and then loan him immediately to the Camp Nou side. The player's salary will be borne in a three-way structure where the Catalan giants pay a certain percentage while the rest will come from PSG and some sort of a commercial agreement that could see Barcelona play a friendly match in Saudi Arabia.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neymar was also linked with a move to Chelsea after he decided to leave the Ligue 1 champions but Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly rejected the move. PSG are likely to demand a transfer fee between £50 million ($64m) and £80m ($102m) for the Brazilian.

WHAT NEXT? With Lionel Messi having already shifted base to the United States and Kylian Mbappe also having been put up for sale alongside Neymar, PSG want to turn to a new chapter in their hunt for success.