'I have faith' - Neymar reacts after suffering potentially serious knee injury on international duty with Brazil

Brazil star Neymar has reacted to the potentially serious knee injury he suffered against Uruguay.

Neymar suffers injury on Brazil duty

Stretchered off in tears

Breaks silence on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain forward has taken to his personal Instagram account to react to his recent injury, after he was pictured in tears while being stretchered off with a knee problem against Uruguay on Tuesday evening.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This was the verse I posted before I left," Neymar said. "In his heart man plans his way But the LORD determines his steps. Proverbs 16:9 God knows all things... All honour and glory is always yours my God, no matter what you say I HAVE FAITH."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil's team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, issued an update on the latest news regarding Neymar's knee injury, after he fell and tripped in the 44th minute during the 2-0 loss, where he said: "These 24 hours will be important to see how the knee will respond, the swelling," Lasmar said.

"Imaging tests that will define a definitive diagnosis. It's too early to say [if it's a ligament injury]. Let's wait for the exams calmly, evaluate calmly, and as soon as we have a definition we will let you know."

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Details regarding the severity of Neymar's injury are yet to be confirmed, but he will likely miss Al-Hilal's clash against Al-Khaleej on Friday.