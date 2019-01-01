'Neymar is better' - Marcelo would welcome Brazil team-mate at Real Madrid despite Hazard signing

The fullback says his compatriot's past at Barcelona and the recent signing of the Belgian wouldn't be an issue

star Marcelo says that he would welcome team-mate Neymar to Real Madrid as rumours continue to swirl about the winger's unhappiness in Paris.

Neymar joined PSG from in 2017, but the Brazil star has been linked with a move away from the club all summer.

Real Madrid have already made some big signings of their own, having added Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy this summer.

But the club's biggest signing is former winger Hazard, who joined up with the club this summer for a €100 million (£88m/$112m) fee.

Marcelo says Hazard has the quality to be considered among the best in the world if he continues on his current pace, but Neymar is already there, making his Brazil team-mate the superior player right now.

"Eden's a top player," he acknowledged in an interview with Marca.

"A player of high quality and, like Neymar, has the quality to be in the top five.

"He's impressive, you can not compare them, but Neymar is better for me."

Barcelona have been seen as the favourites to sign their former star, which would reunite him with former strike-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as well as new signing Antoine Griezmann.

Neymar featured from Barcelona from 2013-17, scoring 105 goals in 186 games for the Catalan club after moving to from Brazilian side Santos.

The winger also claimed two La Liga titles, three Copas del Rey, a Spanish Supercup, a FIFA Club World Cup title and, most importantly, the 2014-15 title, the last won by Barcelona.

However, Marcelo says that he would certainly welcome Neymar in Madrid, despite his Barcelona past, if his international team-mate decided to leave the Parc des Princes and come to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

" Neymar's an unpredictable player," Marcelo said

"When defending when you have anticipated something, it's already thought of something else and it's impossible to defend.

"Having Neymar at Real Madrid would be a huge pleasure. Madrid have to do everything to sign the best players in the world and his past at Barcelona would not be a problem."