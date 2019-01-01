Neymar included in PSG squad for pre-season tour of China amid transfer speculation

The Brazilian forward has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid but will accompany his teammates on their training camp

Neymar has been named in 's 33-man squad for their pre-season tour of , despite heavy speculation about his future.

Thomas Tuchel is taking his team to from July 23 to August 4 as part of their preparations for the new season, when PSG will look to defend their title and challenge in the .

The 27-year-old Neymar has been constantly linked with a return to and, more recently, a shock move to , but for the time being at least he remains a PSG man.

Leonardo, the club’s Director, confirmed over the weekend that they are yet to receive a concrete offer for their flagship star despite weeks of persistent speculation.

While Barcelona fans may have been dreaming of a Messi-Neymar-Griezmann front three, it has been suggested that the signing of the Frenchman from makes another huge transfer outlay on Neymar unlikely.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have emerged as contenders over the last few days after it was reported that they could look to broker some sort of deal with PSG as they look to oust black sheep Gareth Bale.

After the injury problems which kept him out of ’s Copa America win over the summer – their first major title since Neymar’s international debut in 2010 – it is unclear whether or not he will feature in their upcoming games.

The Parisians have friendly matches with Milan and Sydney FC to look forward to, before rounding off the tour with the Trophee des Champions against on August 3.

The match will be a chance for revenge for PSG after their Coupe de final defeat to Rennes at the end of last season. They were shocked by a 6-5 penalty shoot-out defeat following a 2-2 draw in which Neymar scored.

Currently tied on eight titles each with , PSG are hoping to become the most successful club in the history of the Trophee des Champions.

Held for the second consecutive year in Shenzhen, China, this year’s match will also mark ten years since the event started taking place outside of France.

Since then, the match has been played in , , Canada, the USA, and Gabon.

PSG strolled to victory last year, thrashing 4-0.