'Neymar in talks over PSG contract extension' - Brazil star's father denies departure rumours

The former Barcelona star looks set to remain in France and pen fresh terms despite having a deal that runs until 2022

Neymar's father has quelled transfer speculation around his son by claiming that he and are already discussing a contract extension.

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has left a gaping hole in 's attack and rumours have been swirling over the international, linking him with a big-money move to Santiago Bernabeu, or even with a shock return to former club .

However, Neymar Sr.- who acts as his agent - has sought to calm talk of his son moving on after just two years in Paris, revealing that fresh terms are being discussed just two seasons into his five-year deal.

"He is in the second year of his contract [with PSG] so he still has three years before the end of his contract [in 2022]," Neymar Sr. told UOL.

"We are already talking about an extension with PSG."

Neymar Sr. conceded that his son's name has regularly been in the midst of transfer speculation throughout his career, but pointed to the fact that he has only played for three clubs at the age of 27.

"His name has been speculated since he was 17, from the moment he made his professional debut.

"Neymar has only had two transfers in his life but there has been speculation for 10 years. The probability that he will not leave is too great.

"People say: 'Neymar is in all the transfer rumours to the big clubs in each transfer window'.

"This means that there is good management of his career, he is always among the names [of clubs who matter].

"But that does not mean he's going to go to one club or another."

Neymar has scored 48 goals and recorded 27 assists since joining PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2017, and has managed 20 goals and 11 assists in 23 appearances this season.

However, he is currently sidelined with a foot injury and in his absence the side crashed out of the on away goals as they lost the second leg of their last-16 tie with 3-1 at home after a last-minute.

It is the second time in as many seasons Neymar has watched on from the sidelines as the Parisians have been knocked out of Europe after a similar injury ruled him out of PSG's last-16 second leg defeat to Real Madrid in last term.

He is, however, set to return in the coming weeks as he looks to help Thomas Tuchel's side complete a domestic double of the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de .