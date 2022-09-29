Neymar hailed by ex-Barca team-mate Iniesta: 'He's a machine and always provides a spectacle!'

Andres Iniesta has heaped praise on his ex-Barcelona teammate Neymar, describing him as a ''machine'' who always provides a ''spectacle''.

Called Neymar one of the best

Appreciated his dribbling & passing skills

Thinks Brazil are among favourites in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Spain international played with Neymar at Camp Nou for four seasons from 2013 to 2017 and they won several accolades together, including a Champions League title in 2015. Iniesta now plies his trade in Japan with Vissel Kobe but still keeps a close eye on his old colleague, who is now part of an all-star squad at Paris Saint-Germain and is set to lead Brazil to the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: "For me, he's one of the best players I've ever seen and with whom I've played. He is a machine for playing football, dribbling, and passing. I believe that when we talk about football, we are talking about spectacle, enjoying what the players present. And I think that seeing Ney playing is synonymous with that," Iniesta said to One Football.

The Barca legend added on Neymar and Brazil's chances of success in Qatar: "I think no one would not put Brazil as a candidate to win the World Cup. I believe they have a very strong team and I am sure Brazil will be fighting for the title.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has been in superb form for PSG and his national team in the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign. In just 11 matches for PSG across all competitions, the 30-year-old forward has managed to rack up 19 goal contributions. Neymar continued in the same vein during the international break, conjuring up two assists in a 3-0 win against Ghana and a goal from the penalty spot in a 5-1 thrashing of Tunisia.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The Brazilian attacker will return to Ligue 1 action for PSG on Saturday against Nice.