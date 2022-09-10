Neymar calls Messi & Ronaldo 'geniuses' as he offers one-word Kane & Bellingham verdicts

Neymar has labelled Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo "geniuses" whilst also offering his opinion on England stars Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Neymar labels Messi and Ronaldo "geniuses"

Brazilian also a big fan of Bellingham

Offers compliment to 'intelligent' Kane

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar offered his verdict on two of the greatest players of all time as he also complimented England duo Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. The Brazilian was asked to describe a host of top talent in one word, in which he also offered some of the highest praise to rising star Pedri.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked to describe Messi and Ronaldo, Neymar simply said "genius." His verdict on Kane was harder to reach, pondering his answer before he said "intelligent". He was then asked about the next generation, calling Bellingham "quality" before offering some high praise to Pedri: "Classic, Iniestaesque."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar's opinion matters. The Brazil international is one of the world's top players and is respected by opponents across the globe. It's interesting to note that the 30-year-old chose to use the same term to describe Messi and Ronaldo, while he also labelled Luis Suarez a "genius" too.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The PSG winger will be hoping to keep up his good run of form as PSG host Brest before their second Champions League tie away against Maccabi Haifa. His start to the season has been electric and Neymar will undoubtedly be eyeing World Cup glory with Brazil in Qatar.