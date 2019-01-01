Neymar & Barcelona's summer transfer plans unaffected as they move forward without director of football

The Catalan club confirmed the departure of Pep Segura on Friday although there are no plans to bring in a direct replacement

will adjust the structure of their recruitment team following the departure of their director of football Pep Segura, although it will not affect any of their current transfer negotiations.

Segura left the club on Friday although Barca will opt against bringing in a replacement, with transfer duties to be spread across various personnel already in place at Camp Nou.

A brief statement on the club's official website confirming Segura's exit read: "FC Barcelona and Josep Segura have reached an agreement to terminate his contract with the club.

"FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Josep Segura for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him good luck and success in the future."

Sources have told Goal that transfer responsibilities will now be shared between those already in place behind the scenes at Barca, with president Josep Bartomeu at the top of the tree.

CEO Oscar Grau will also be involved, as well as head coach Ernesto Valverde and technical managers Eric Abidal and Ramon Planes.

The club's domestic scouting chief Carles Rexach will naturally also have a say, as well as the Liga champions' international scout Ariedo Braida.

Bartomeu had already increased his workload by taking on the vice-president duties following Jordi Mestre's resignation, with his departure having reportedly been linked to his dismay at Segura's imminent exit.

Barca are now seeking some stability in the boardroom following the high turnover in personnel, with technical secretary Robert Fernandez having also headed out of the club in 2018.

The changes will, however, not affect Barca's transfer plans for the remainder of the summer window.

As reported by Goal, a return for Neymar has been discussed since November 2018 although with Paris Saint-Germain's reluctance to sell for less than the €222 million (£200m/$249m) they paid to sign him, a move this summer looks increasingly unlikely.

A move is expected to be completed for Real Betis defender Junior Firpo, however, as Barca look to bring in a back-up option at left-back as cover for first choice Jordi Alba.

That deal is likely to include Juan Miranda heading in the opposite direction, while Rafinha Alcantara is another who could leave before the transfer window closes.

The Catalans and Borussia Dortmund are currently negotiating the transfer of Malcom, meanwhile, for a fee of around €42m (£38m/$47m), with that deal not being affected by the backroom alterations.

Should Barca pull off an unlikely move for Neymar, then Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic will also likely be sold as Valverde's side aim to balance the books and move on those who would be surplus to requirements.

As for Segura and his departure from the club, Bartomeu had considered the director of football partly responsible for a failure to kick on last season amid the capitulation at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey final loss.

Segura authorised the sales of Paulinho and Paco Alcacer, despite Valverde having wanted them to stay put, while he also sanctioned the loan deal for Kevin Prince-Boateng, which proved disastrous.