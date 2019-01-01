Neymar and Hazard could bring Champions League title back to Real Madrid, says Hagi

The Spanish giants are determined to land the Brazilian attacker before the new season begins and the former star believes he will be a success

would be among the favourites for this season's if they signed Neymar, according to Gheorghe Hagi.

The superstar has been linked to the Spanish giants, as well as former club , and he was absent as opened their title defence with a 3-0 win over on Sunday.

Madrid are prepared to swoop in with a bid in excess of €100 million (£92m/$112m) for him, though Goal understands Barca could convince PSG to sell with an offer of €50m plus Philippe Coutinho and Nelson Semedo.

PSG's sporting director Leonardo hinted Neymar could be close to leaving the French capital, saying negotiations over his exit were "more advanced" but says no agreement has been made.

Madrid have already signed Eden Hazard from during the off-season and Hagi – who played for Los Blancos between 1990 and 1992 – says the addition of Neymar would make them a formidable force in the 2019-20 campaign.

"They can win easier," he told Super Deportivo Radio. "Without a doubt. If they sign Neymar and with the Hazard signing, they can win the Champions League again.

"[Zinedine] Zidane will then have to find a place for each one, but it's the best thing that can happen to a coach. You just have to motivate them."

Neymar has struggled to hit the heights of his time at Barca following his move to , but Hagi is confident that he would rekindle his best form back in .

"There are times that he is good and sometimes he is not," he added. "The value of the player is the same. He is a player who would do well for all the teams in the world."

Hagi was also drawn on the age-old debate of whether he prefers Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, with the 54-year-old opting for the Barca star.

"I would love to be his coach, but I confess that I choose Messi because I have a small weakness for him being left-footed," he explained.

"I was a left-footed footballer myself. I can't choose another one, it's my style."