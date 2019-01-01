Newly-promoted Bundesliga club Union Berlin snap up Nigeria's Anthony Ujah

The Nigerian forward has swapped the Opel Arena for the German capital outfit ahead of the 2019-20 season

Union Berlin have confirmed the signing of ’s Anthony Ujah on a three-year deal from 05.

Ujah’s signing comes as reinforcement for the Berlin outfit as they look to benefit from his top-flight experience ahead of their return to the German next season.

The 28-year-old has been playing in since June 2011 and had stints at Koln, before returning to Mainz 05 from Chinese outfit Liaoning in January 2018.

Since he made his Bundesliga debut in January 2012, Ujah has scored 51 goals in 171 Bundesliga games including the four league efforts he notched in last season.

"I was able to convince myself about Union on site here in Berlin. The impressions at the Alte Forsterei were very positive and so it was clear to me after my visit: I would like to play here,” Ujah told the club website.

“I'm looking forward to an exciting challenge and want to put my experience and my performances to help the team in order to deliver a successful season.”

Ujah will hope to help the Iron Ones maintain their top-flight status when the 2019-20 Bundesliga season begins on August 16.