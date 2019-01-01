Newcastle vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Having come away empty-handed from their Champions League semi-final first leg - despite arguably delivering the better showing at Camp Nou - Liverpool will look to turn the pain of their defeat against Barcelona into another vital three points in the Premier League title race against Newcastle.
Jurgen Klopp's side saw their quest for a second European final derailed thanks to two pieces of typical skill from Lionel Messi that left them reeling in a 3-0 defeat .
Though they are not yet out of the running to reach Madrid in June, the Reds will travel to St James' Park at the very least with a strengthened resolve to keep in the running for the domestic crown.
They come up against former manager Rafa Benitez, who could very well be taking charge of his final Magpies home game, setting up the stage for an intriguing, potentially enthralling encounter.
|Game
|Newcastle vs Liverpool
|Date
|Saturday, May 4
|Time
|7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Live. It can be streamed via NBCSports.com
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|NBC Sports Live
|NBCSports.com
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed via the Sky Go app.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League
|BT Sport Live
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Newcastle squad
|Goalkeepers
|Dubravka, Darlow, Elliot, Woodman
|Defenders
|Lascelles, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Barreca, Dummett, Yedlin, Manquillo
|Midfielders
|Hayden, Ki, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Kenedy
|Forwards
|Atsu, Perez, Rondon, Muto, Joselu
Captain Jamal Lascelles returns to hand a boost to Rafa Benitez following his absence against Brighton thanks to a stomach issue.
Miguel Almiron remains among a handful of long-term absentees who will not play again this year.
Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie; Perez, Hayden, Atsu; Perez, Rondon.
Subs: Darlow, Barreca, Fernandez, Kenedy, Shelvey, Diame, Muto.
|Position
|Liverpool squad
|Goalkeepers
|Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher
|Defenders
|Van Dijk, Moreno, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Lovren, Robertson
|Midfielders
|Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Forwards
|Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi, Brewster
Liverpool have been hit by the blow that Naby Keita's season is over, with the central midfielder out for at least two months following a thigh injury picked up at Camp Nou.
The 24-year-old is now also a doubt for the Afican Cup of Nations too.
Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Sturridge.
Subs: Mignolet, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi, Matip.
Betting & Match Odds
Liverpool are odds-on favourites at 4/11 to take the win with bet365 . Newcastle are at 17/2 while a draw is available at 17/4.
Match Preview
It's been a tough start to May for Liverpool as they saw their European dreams handed both a physical and psychological hammer-blow by Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday.
Jurgen Klopp's side conceded early to former star Luis Suarez before rallying and with an hour gone were the dominant side in the first leg of a Champions League semi-final tie.
But Lionel Messi's talent shone through again to not only turn the tables but deliver two potentially fatal blows with his late double, putting the scoreline at 3-0 to the Catalan club heading to Anfield next week.
The Reds will have to pick themselves up then for this weekend's vital Premier League clash against Newcastle, as they look to continue to challenge for the title in a tough race with Manchester City.
Midfielder James Milner is certainly not giving up on either front , despite the advantage being against them in both races, thanks to City's one point lead at the summit with two games to go each.
"We have to bounce back quickly with a big game at the weekend," the Yorkshireman told reporters . "Hopefully we can get a good result there and get a bit of positivity going into next week.
"We've seen the character in this squad on more than one occasion over the last few years.
"We all know the character that is there, we need to be together and bounce back. I have no doubt this team will do that."
For Liverpool, they face a reunion with an old friend in the shape of Magpies boss Rafa Benitez, a man who remains a cult figure on Merseyside.
The Spaniard was in charge at Anfield between 2004 and 2010, and is most fondly remembered by supporters for leading them to their most recent Champions League title, in 2005.
Despite his popularity in the north-west, Benitez will be looking to foul his former side's title ambitions in what could be his swansong at St James' Park.
He has endured a tough relationship with the club's hierarchy in regards to transfer spending and speculation has swirled that he may exit the club come the end of the season.
If it is to be the case, then he would surely love to give the home support a game to remember in what could be a pivotal game for denying Liverpool the title they crave.