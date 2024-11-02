How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of Carabao Cup wins, Newcastle United and Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they meet at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle and Arsenal defeated Chelsea and Preston, respectively, in their mid-week cup games. However, while the Magpies are coming off a 2-1 league loss against Chelsea, Mikel Arteta's side were last held to a 2-2 draw by Liverpool in the English top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 am ET / 12:30 pm GMT Venue: St. James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET / 12:30 pm GMT on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Winger Anthony Gordon returned to action in the cup game against Chelsea, but Jacob Murphy could be ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Alekander Isak, meanwhile, is expected to shake off his niggle to lead the line of attack.

On the injury front, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson remain confined to the treatment room.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Isak, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Schar, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn, A. Murphy Midfielders: Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Osula

Arsenal team news

Jurrien Timber started in the Preston win despite suffering from cramps in the previous game, and could start again, but Gabriel Magalhaes may need more time to recover from a knee issue. Meanwhile, Ben White has been passed fit to feature at the back.

Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are the injury absentees at the club.

In case Gabriel is left out, Jakub Kiwior would be called in to partner William Saliba at centre-back, while the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice can all expect recalls to the XI.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Timber; Rice, Partey; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli; Havertz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto, Raya Defenders: Saliba, White, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Merino, Havertz, Rice Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Newcastle United and Arsenal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 2, 2024 Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle United Premier League November 4, 2023 Newcastle United 1-0 Arsenal Premier League May 7, 2023 Newcastle United 0-2 Arsenal Premier League January 3, 2023 Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League May 16, 2022 Newcastle United 2-0 Arsenal Premier League

Useful links