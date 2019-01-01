Live Scores
Newcastle United win delights Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha

Getty Images
Luka Milivojevic’s strike from the penalty spot separated the two sides at the end of 90 minutes as the Eagles returned to winning ways

Wilfried Zaha is excited after helping Crystal Palace to a 1-0 away win over Newcastle United in Saturday’s Premier League game at St James' Park.

The provocative dribbling of the Cote d’Ivoire international saw DeAndre Yedlin foul him in the box and Luka Milivojevic calmly dispatched the resulting penalty kick.

The victory saw the Eagles claim their seventh away win of the season to climb to the 12th spot in the log, thus bolstering their English top-flight safety.

And the winger who has scored eight goals in 29 appearances this term has taken to the social media to applaud the performance.

“Another three points on the road, God is great,” Zaha posted on Instagram.

Another 3 points on the road ✅ #Godisgreat

Having now returned to winning ways following their 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last Wednesday, they will hope to consolidate on the form when they host Manchester City on April 14.

