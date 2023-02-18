Newcastle United vs Liverpool: Lineups & LIVE updates

The race for the European spots heats up as Newcastle host Liverpool in a must-win game for both clubs

Taking into account the recent past, Newcastle United and Liverpool have had interchangeable seasons this campaign. While Newcastle are firmly in 4th place and could also possibly move up in the table with results going their way, the Merseyside club are 9 points behind at ninth place.

Newcastle United are having a dream season. With the correct investments and Eddie Howe's pragmatic tactics they have gone from relegation battlers to Champions League contenders. However, their current run of form isn't with only one win in their last 5 games.

And in Liverpool not only do they meet an opponent who are the only club to defeat them in the league this season, but an adversary they haven't overcome in their last 12 meetings. Morale will be high within the Reds after their Merseyside Derby victory against Everton. Despite their rut, this campaign, a win against Newcastle United could propel them to climb up the table to their usual spot on it.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool predicted lineups

Newcastle United XI (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Almiron, Longstaff, Joelinton; Saint-Maximin, Isak, Gordon

Liverpool XI (4-3-3):Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

In a replay of the final last year, Liverpool will next take on Real Madrid in the Champions League at home on 21 February. Afterwards, they will travel to Crystal Palace on 25 February in the league, followed by a home fixture against Wolves on 1 March.