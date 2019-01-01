Newcastle United vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Unai Emery's side start the season with a trip to St James' Park, where they will face the Magpies in Steve Bruce's first competitive game in charge

begin their quest for Premier League glory in 2019-20 at , with St James’ Park the stage upon which Unai Emery’s side will make their competitive bow this term.

Pre-season ended with four winless games for the Gunners, including a 2-1 reverse against in the Joan Gamper Trophy last Sunday.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will be under the charge of Steve Bruce for the first time in a competitive environment, having signed off their friendly matches with a convincing 2-1 win over .

Game Newcastle vs Arsenal Date Sunday, August 11 Time 2pm BST / 9pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed via Sky Go Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Newcastle squad Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Elliot Defenders Lascelles, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Willems, Manquillo, Krafth Midfielders Hayden, Ki, Shelvey, Ritchie, Almiron, S. Longstaff, M. Longstaff Forwards Atsu, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, Gayle, Muto

Newcastle start the new season without long-term absentees Florian Lejeune and DeAndre Yedlin.

New signing Andy Carroll has not been training and is not ready to debut, while Matt Ritchie is doubtful.

Possible Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Hayden, Shelvey, Longstaff; Almiron, Joelinton.

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Martinez, Macey Defenders Bellerin, Sokratis, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, David Luiz Midfielders Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Ceballos Forwards Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nelson, Pepe

Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Konstantinos Mavropanos remain long-standing injury issues for the Gunners.

New addition Kieran Tierney is not fit to make his debut, while there are minor question marks over Alexandre Lacazette, though it seems he will be fit.

Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe could make their Premier League debuts but are not at full capacity yet.

Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil will not feature due to "further security incidents" after both were involved in an attempted carjacking over the summer.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Sokratis, Monreal; Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are 17/20 to kick their season off with a win at bet365. Newcastle are 7/2 to cause a shock, while the draw is on offer at 14/5.

Match Preview

Unai Emery’s second season with Arsenal begins in earnest with a trip to Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners had a satisfactory first campaign with the former boss in charge, though they missed out on the , something they will be eager to rectify between now and May.

While the summer addition of Nicolas Pepe seemed to set the Emirates side up for a thrilling all-out-attack approach this season, Emery subsequently moved to secure the signings of defenders David Luiz and Kieran Tierney over the final hours of the transfer window, suggesting that some effort will be made to shore up an area that has long been considered an Achilles heel for the team.

With both ends of the field strengthened, the Gunners will hope to return to Europe’s top table in little over 12 months, having narrowly missed out last time around by finishing fifth in the league last term and failing to overcome in the final.

“Our ambition is to do the best possible in the all the competitions, the most important of these is the Premier League,” Emery said.

“Our first target is to be in the top four, we reduced the distance last season. and are stronger than the others at the beginning.

“We want to compete with them and reduced the points gap. , and Chelsea have the same objectives.

“Last year the difference was really small and the challenge now is for us to achieve a top-four finish.

“Other teams are coming back, signing new players and working very well. The Premier League is the best competition in the world. We are going to work to compete and get into the top four.”

Newcastle, meanwhile, are coming off the back of a complicated summer that saw Rafael Benitez depart at the end of his contract. While speculation whirled for weeks, it was ultimately Steve Bruce who was the man anointed to replace the ex boss.



There has been scepticism over the appointment, but the Magpies turned in a strong display against Saint-Etienne in a friendly victory last weekend.

“Hopefully, I’ll win those supporters who are still in doubt over,” Bruce said on Friday. “Over a period of time, hopefully, I’ll get that sort of respect they have for Rafa. Deep down I know the fans will get behind the team. You can feel a little mood swing already.”

A positive result against the Gunners would only hasten that progress.