Newcastle United score twice in extra time to defeat Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn lost in their FA Cup third-round replay against Newcastle at Ewood Park after extra time.

Blackburn Rovers had previously earned a reply to host the Premier League side and despite coming back from two goals down were on the wrong side of the result.
21-year-old Sean Longstaff opened the scoring for Newcastle with a deflected long range effort deceiving Blackburn keeper David Raya.

Another 21-year-old Callum Roberts scored Newcastle’s second. After that, former Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong got Blackburn back into the game, poking the ball passed Freddie Woodman. Darragh Lenihan heading the sides level just before the break.
 

 

Joselu scored in extra time to edge Rafa Benitez’s side ahead although he looked offside.

A strong strike from a tight angle by Ayoze Perez secured the win for Newcastle. Rafa Benitez spoke to BT Sport after said "The young players did well, and the main thing was that everybody was giving 100% for each other”.

 

 

This was Newcastle’s first win in seven games in all competitions. It’s only their sixth ever win in the FA Cup under club owner Mike Ashley since 2007.

Newcastle’s next game is a must win home fixture in the Premier League against relegation rivals Cardiff City.

 

