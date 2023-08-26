Newcastle manager Eddie Howe says he could never be friends with Jurgen Klopp despite saying he 'respects' Liverpool counterpart

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has respect for "unbelievable" opponent Jurgen Klopp, but says he could never befriend the Liverpool boss.

Pair face off this weekend

Englishman chasing second win against German

Newcastle seek return to winning ways

WHAT HAPPENED? The pair are set to meet for the first time since the Magpies pipped the Reds to a top-four berth and a spot in this season's UEFA Champions League at the end of last term, with the Englishman chasing only a second career win against the German.

But while he holds Klopp in high esteem following his clean sweep of major honours during his time in charge at Anfield, the Newcastle manager stresses he could not forge a friendship with him due to the fact they are professional rivals.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I don't really have a relationship with any manager," Howe told a pre-match press conference. "I'm competing against them. I find it very difficult to have personal relationships with competitors.

"I've been the same as a player. I was not one to talk to players before a game. I draw a line, and so that is just how I have always been. I respect Jurgen a lot. I think he's done an incredible job. He's an unbelievable football manager.

"But I draw the line at friendships because they don't exist for me. When you grow up in a house of three brothers and a sister, I think naturally you just compete for everything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Howe's comments come as Newcastle look for a return to winning ways after they were narrowly sunk in a 1-0 loss against champions Manchester City.

Liverpool meanwhile will be determined to notch a victory over their opponents after they were edged into the UEFA Europa League by their success last term.

WHAT'S NEXT? Newcastle and Liverpool meet at St James' Park this weekend, with both chasing crucial points early in the Premier League season.