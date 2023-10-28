Ex-Newcastle and Man City star Joey Barton sacked by Bristol Rovers days after labelling Stevenage manager Steve Evans 'a fat man'

Former Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton has been sacked as Bristol Rovers boss just days after he described Steve Evans as 'a fat man'.

Barton retired back in 2017

Sacked after three years in charge

Helped Bristol Rovers to promotion in 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? Barton, 41, was relieved of his duties earlier this week, leaving Bristol Rovers 16th in League One after a disappointing start to the season. The news came just days after the former Man City man labelled Stevenage boss Steve Evans 'a fat man' after his side drew 1-1 with the Boro on Tuesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: After a controversial end to the game, Barton didn't mince his words as he reflected on Evans's behaviour across the 90 minutes. He said: ''Tonight, we were disappointed that we didn't get the foul for their first goal, disappointed that we didn't get a penalty when the lad handballs it.

''Obviously, the fat man's going bananas at the referee which is normal for the end of a game. Every referee at this level knows they're going to get the weeble wobbling across the pitch and berating them. But again, I'll have to watch it back. He's complaining it's a handball in the build-up to our goal so maybe it has evened the course there.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barton had caused quite a stir during his time at the Memorial Stadium, often refusing to speak to local media and posting his own views on the game via Twitter's premium service, which fans would have to pay for.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BRISTOL ROVERS? As their search for a new manager goes on, the Gas are set to host Northampton Town in League Two this afternoon.