Newcastle's Karius insists he has 'no bad blood' with Liverpool or Klopp after being frozen out at Anfield

Loris Karius is back in the Premier League with Newcastle and says he has no hard feelings towards former club Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? The goalkeeper has returned to the Premier League with Newcastle after loan spells with Besiktas and Union Berlin. Karius previously spent six years at Liverpool but is remembered for his two mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. Newcastle's new goalkeeper has spoken out about his exit from the Reds and how he knew it was time to move on.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My time at Liverpool was over and I was looking to move on [in 2021], but then there was difficulties to get a transfer done," he told ESPN. "I found myself in a situation where I had to stay at Liverpool, knowing I wouldn't get my chance. "It was discussed openly with the manager. There's no bad blood, but knowing the situation from the beginning was tough. Last season, being left out of the matchday squad, you lose a bit of the feeling you have when you win, lose and travel with the team. You just miss it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Karius arrived at Newcastle on a free transfer in the summer but is yet to make a competitive appearance for Eddie Howe's side. The 29-year-old will be hoping he can challenge first-choice stopper Nick Pope in the second half of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR KARIUS? The goalkeeper and Newcastle return to action on December 20 against Bournemouth in the League Cup.