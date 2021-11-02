Newcastle in talks with ex-Arsenal manager Emery but Howe also in frame
Nizaar Kinsella
Nov 02, 2021 11:01 UTC +00:00
Newcastle United are in talks with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery about taking the reins at St James’ Park, Goal can confirm, but ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is also in the frame.
The Magpies have been without a permanent head coach since parting company with Steve Bruce on October 20.
Various candidates have been linked with a Premier League vacancy on Tyneside since then, with ambitious plans being drawn up on the back of a £300 million ($409m) takeover, and two leading contenders are now heading that queue.
More to follow...