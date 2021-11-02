Newcastle in talks with ex-Arsenal manager Emery but Howe also in frame

Nizaar Kinsella
Nov 02, 2021 11:01 UTC +00:00

The Magpies are eager to get a successor to Steve Bruce appointed, with Premier League experience now high on their agenda

Newcastle United are in talks with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery about taking the reins at St James’ Park, Goal can confirm, but ex-Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is also in the frame.

The Magpies have been without a permanent head coach since parting company with Steve Bruce on October 20.

Various candidates have been linked with a Premier League vacancy on Tyneside since then, with ambitious plans being drawn up on the back of a £300 million ($409m) takeover, and two leading contenders are now heading that queue.

