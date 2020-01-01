Newcastle failed with Giroud move despite Chelsea striker seeking exit

Magpies boss Steve Bruce admits to asking about the World Cup winner, but is now prepared to shelve his bid to land another forward until the summer

Steve Bruce has revealed that Newcastle failed with a bid to prise Olivier Giroud away from , with the World Cup winner still stuck at Stamford Bridge despite actively looking for a move.

That has been the case for some time when it comes to a international striker as, with game time in short supply for the 33-year-old, he has been eager to head for the exits in west London.

Various landing spots have been mooted, from Tottenham to Inter, but no deal has been done and that is because Chelsea have been unable to bring in suitable cover for a proven performer who adds depth to their squad.

Bruce was among those to be shunned as the Blues keep the exit door bolted, with the Newcastle boss telling talkSPORT: “I did try a few weeks ago.

“We did try but it looked as if he was going elsewhere.”

He added, with it possible that the Magpies may not get another frontman on board before the winter window closes: “Everybody is in the market [for a striker] and it is very, very difficult.

“We are at a disadvantage at the moment because we have Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and [Yoshinori] Muto injured but in two weeks' time for the game I expect all of them to be fit.

“If there is nobody out there that is going to improve us, we will keep our powder dry until the summer.”

While Bruce has been unable to bolster his attacking unit so far, he has brought in experienced England international left-back Danny Rose from Tottenham.

That is considered to be a shrewd piece of business for those at St James’ Park, and Bruce said of Rose: “The boy wanting to come back up north and playing for Newcastle really swung it.

“He understood we had nearly 50,000 people for Oxford last week which was remarkable and the thought of him joining a big club, a big atmosphere, big stadium certainly helped. We welcome him aboard, he is a great signing for us.

“He was playing for in September and playing in the European Cup final last summer. He has got real big quality.

“We are delighted to have him, he wants to come and play so I’m sure he will be a big addition for us.”

Newcastle, who sit 14th in the Premier League at present, will be back in action on Saturday when they take in a home date with Norwich.