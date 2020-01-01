Newcastle complete loan signing of Tottenham defender Rose

The England international boosts Steve Bruce's defensive options at St James' Park as they aim to avoid getting drawn into a relegation battle

Newcastle have signed defender Danny Rose from on loan until the end of the season.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce made a move for the 29-year-old after first-choice left-backs Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems were ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

Rose was also keen to move on from north London after struggling for regular first-team action under Jose Mourinho.

The former Leeds defender, who will wear the number 28 shirt, could make his Newcastle debut in the Premier League clash against Norwich at St James' Park on Saturday.

“It’s a great honour for me to be here. I’m so grateful that the manager has brought me in and I’m looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I’m playing," Rose told the club's official website.

“For me, it’s really exciting that I can come here and have the chance to play in front of the Newcastle fans.

“Newcastle is one of the biggest clubs in England. I spoke to the manager last night and he told me there were 50,000 fans here at the weekend against Oxford. You can’t go wrong with that kind of passion and support from the fans, and it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Rose becomes Newcastle's third arrival of the January transfer window after the loan signings of Nabil Bentaleb from and Valentino Lazaro from .

Bruce believes it is a coup for the Magpies to land the full-back, who was linked with a number of clubs this month.

“It’s been clear that we’ve needed some help in the left-back position, so we’re absolutely delighted to get a player of Danny’s calibre through the door," said Bruce.

“He has proven quality, as he’s shown over several years for club and country, and is a class act. It’s a big coup for us to get him here and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Rose has made 214 appearances for Tottenham since joining as a 17-year-old from Leeds in 2007. He also has 29 caps for England and was part of the Three Lions squad for the 2018 World Cup.