Newcastle & Bayern Munich-linked Schlotterbeck admits summer transfer 'very likely'

Freiburg centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck has responded to questions over his future amid growing rumours of a potential transfer.

It's been reported that the young defender is of interest to the likes of Bayern Munich and Newcastle after an impressive campaign so far.

The German prospect has not yet won a cap for his international side but did represent them in the Under-21, U20, U19, and U18 sides.

What has been said?

According to Sport1, Schlotterbeck said when asked if staying in Freiburg is out of the question: "No! I base my decision on how I take the next step in the summer. I don't rule out staying in Freiburg either.

"I signed for a long time back then and still have a contract until 2023. Of course, there's a possibility that I'll leave in the summer. A change is very likely, but nothing has been decided yet.

"We'll get together after the season. Freiburg has a point of view and I have mine. If I have the feeling that I can still develop in Freiburg, then I'll stay!"

How has Schlotterbeck performed?

Schlotterbeck has made 29 appearances across all competitions this season, notching up over 2500 minutes of competitive football and managing to score four goals.

The only matches he missed was due to catching Covid-19 and as such has been near ever-present for Freiburg throughout the campaign.

With reports valuing the youngster at around £25m ($33m), it's no surprise to see top European clubs are keen on bringing him in.

