New York Red Bulls praised for its handling of Dante Vanzeir racism case as ex-USMNT star Taylor Twellman hails ‘leadership and transparency’ of Troy Lesesne

WHAT HAPPENED? Vanzeir was suspended for six matches by MLS after he made a racist remark during the match against San Diego Earthquakes in April. The 25-year-old winger has served the entirety of his ban and is now eligible to return to action and Red Bulls announced that the squad voted unanimously to bring him back into the fold.

WHAT THEY SAID: The decision to reinstate Vanzeir was the right one, according to former New England Revolution player Twellman, who wrote on Twitter: "Good on Troy [Lesesne, head coach] and New York Red Bulls for getting it back on track with this type of leadership & transparency."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vanzeir joined the MLS team from Union Saint Gilloise in February and has made just six appearances for the club. He uttered the racial slur in his first start and the game was suspended for 20 minutes because of the resultant melee.

WHAT NEXT? Vanzeir may be back in action for Red Bulls this weekend when they take on Montreal.