Spectacular new Lionel Messi mural unveiled in Argentina as World Cup winner is immortalised at a Buenos Aires train station

WHAT HAPPENED? A beautiful mural of the player surfaced in the capital city of Argentina on the walls of a building just overlooking a train station as a tribute to his 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar. Messi is seen in the deep purple away jersey of the Albiceleste with the country's flag behind him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is not the first time that Messi has taken over the walls of Buenos Aires. GOAL, in collaboration with Boedo Artistic Group, created a mural in honour of the forward earlier this year. Moreover, an Argentine artist named Maxi Bagnasco, had also offered his tribute to the player with a mural where Messi is seen holding the trophy aloft, dressed in a Bisht, while Emiliano Martinez is behind him with his arms raised in joy.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has already announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain and is reportedly deciding on his next challenge with offers from Barcelona, Saudi Arabia and MLS outfit Inter Miami on his plate.