New Chelsea boss Lampard vows to give youth a chance as he delivers message to Blues fans

Having taken the reins at Stamford Bridge, a club legend is aware of the need to get home-grown talent into the squad he has inherited

Frank Lampard has vowed to give youth a chance at , with the Blues preparing to open a new era under the guidance of a club legend.

After several weeks of speculation, a man who spent 13 years in west London as a player has been confirmed as Maurizio Sarri’s successor at Stamford Bridge.

A Premier League post represents a sizeable step up the coaching ladder for a man with just one season of experience at Derby under his belt.

Lampard does, however, have plenty of credit in the bank with Chelsea fans and will be given time in which to make the desired impact.

The 41-year-old has suggested that he will turn to academy stars in an effort to deliver the success he craves.

Chelsea are currently working under a two-window transfer embargo, so will be unable to add to the deals tied up for Christian Pulisic and former loanee Mateo Kovacic.

Lampard has no issue with that, with hope offered to the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount as they seek to prove their worth on a senior stage.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Lampard told Chelsea TV in his first interview since returning to familiar surroundings.

“It’s obviously the club that has been in my heart for a long time and I have never forgotten that and never will.

“But once we go beyond the emotion, which I’m very keen to go beyond very quickly, I want to work.

“What they [the fans] can hopefully expect from me is a manager that is a young manager that is going to give everything, every hour that I have in the day to bring a team that the fans can be proud of.

“This is a competitive club, it always has been in the modern era and one of the main competitors.

“I want to help with the younger players, try and get them into the squad because I know that fans really relate to players that come through the academy and feel the club.

“I will work hard to try and bring success to the club.”

Lampard worked with Mount at Derby last season, while Abraham helped to dash the Rams’ promotion dreams as he aided ’s cause with 26 goals across all competitions.

The Blues have a number of other loanees and promising youngsters ready to stake their claims to more regular roles in west London.

There are also the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi to take into account, with two home-grown stars in west London currently working their way back from Achilles injuries.