'That call isn't coming' - Neville 'would run a mile' if offered Man Utd manager role

The former Red Devil isn't keen to move into the Old Trafford dugout anytime soon

Gary Neville has admitted he'd 'run a mile' if he was ever offered the role of manager at .

Despite his strong history with the Red Devils, having only ever lined up for United as a player, the former right-back is determined to never coach at Old Trafford.

Considering the club has sacked three managers since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped aside in 2013, you can't blame Neville for his blunt reply when asked if he'd be tempted to take on the role as manager in the future.

After hanging up his boots in 2011, Neville became an assistant coach for before being appointed as manager at in 2015.

The Englishman's time in wouldn't go to plan however as he was sacked towards the end of his first season having won just 10 of his 28 games in charge.

Neville has since steered clear of a return to management and clearly doesn't look back at his time with Valencia very fondly.

While clearly not keen to return to management, particularly with United, Neville has praised the work of new Red Devils boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

After taking over from Jose Mourinho last season, the Norwegian coach has the club on the right track, according to Neville, who believes Solskjaer has weeded out players that didn't want to be at the club.

“There is an element of frustration from United fans because of where the club have been,” Neville said to Sky Sports earlier this month.

“There's still that recent history of big success under Sir Alex Ferguson but there's been six or seven years now since that. There's now an element of frustration building, real frustration, that they are not on the right track.

“I think they are on the right track because the first thing United have to do, they have to have a group of people in that changing room that want to be there. Forget how talented they are."

Despite a shaky start to the season which saw them lose to before the international break, the Red Devils currently sit fourth in the Premier League after a recent 1-0 win over .