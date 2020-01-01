Neuer: Current Bayern Munich side better than 2013 treble winners

The Bundesliga champions would match the heroics of the team from seven years ago by beating PSG on Sunday

have more talent at their disposal now than when they last ruled Europe in 2013, according to captain Manuel Neuer.

Neuer, along with David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller, was one of four players remaining from their Wembley triumph over who started Wednesday's 3-0 semi-final triumph against .

Despite coughing up early chances to their opponents, there was little doubt over the outcome after Serge Gnabry's fabulous opener – the initial part of a first-half brace from the winger.

More teams

Robert Lewandowski, who played for Dortmund in the showpiece seven years ago, typically got in on the act with his 55th goal of the season, meaning only lie between Bayern and a sixth European title.

Hansi Flick's men collected the and DFB-Pokal domestically and Neuer told reporters afterwards that this Bayern squad has greater depth than the group Jupp Heynckes led to a famous treble.

"We are better positioned across the board," he said. "Now we have a class that not only includes the 18-man squad, it is fantastic what a great team we have."

Such feats were impossible to envisage as Bayern struggled under Niko Kovac earlier this season. Since the appointment of former Germany assistant Flick, they have been a team revitalised.

"Calm characterizes him, especially before games like this," Neuer said. "He prepared us very well for the games, no matter which opponent we played against.

"We always have a plan. You can see the result on the pitch."

Gnabry and Lewandowski have been producing plenty of good results for Bayern during the , with the pair surpassing a record previously set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

Article continues below

The Bayern duo have now combined for 24 goals in the competition, surpassing the previous record set by Ronaldo and Bale, who fired 23 times between them during the 2013-14 Champions League campaign with .

Flick hailed former Arsenal forward Gnabry after the game, saying that the Germany international is "close to a world-class player."

"We are very happy that he scored two goals and we are happy to have him. He has tremendous qualities and I think he is far from the end of his development," Flick added.